Montgomery County woman's dashcam video shows moment a piece of metal crashed through her windshield

"He was reckless and I could’ve died," the woman said.

MONTGOMERY, Texas — A Montgomery County woman says she narrowly escaped death while driving on a freeway Friday afternoon.

Megan Lahoun's front windshield was slammed by a piece of metal that was kicked up from the roadway, and it was all caught on camera.

Lahoun said as she was driving home on the Eastex Freeway, she noticed two vehicles in her rearview mirror swerving in and out of traffic near the Highway 242 exit.

First, a pickup truck passed her. Then, what appeared to be a Toyota RAV4 passed her.

"They all cut across three lanes of traffic," she said.

That's when her dashcam recorded the SUV changing lanes, kicking up what appeared to be part of a motor. That object flew through her front windshield and went straight out of the back windshield, knocking her dashboard camera to the floor.

“I just death-gripped the steering wheel and drove the best I could home," Lahoun said. "I didn’t realize how bad I was shaking until I got to a stoplight in Splendora. My foot was just trembling."

Lahoun said the object weighed more than 10 pounds.

If it would have landed only a few inches to the left, it would have been a very different story.

“Had that piece of debris been six inches to the left, I don’t think we’d be here," she said.

Lahoun wants the driver who was speeding and kicked up the object to pay. She said the incident will cost her nearly $1,000 in repairs and thinks she shouldn't be the one to pay it.

"If they had not been racing this wouldn’t have happened," she said. "We could’ve avoided it. Everybody could’ve pulled over to the shoulder and avoided it. Instead, he was reckless and I could’ve died."

She said she's filed a report with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and hopes someone will come forward with the driver's identity.