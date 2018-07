CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Monika de la Garza with the Workforce Solution of the Coastal Bend joined First Edition Tuesday to give an update on the Coastal Bend's Labor Market.

She reports, the current unemployment rate for the month is 4.9% which is down from last month.

For more information on the Labor Market Report, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

