Monthly mystic market held Sunday afternoon at Emerald Beach Hotel

"The mystic market is a place where you can find balance, clear your mind, recharge your body and lift your spirit,” said Xander Nakamoto, organizer of the event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A unique fair took place Sunday afternoon at a popular hotel along the Bayfront in Corpus Christi.

The ‘Mystic Market’ holistic fair is an event held once a month at the Emerald Beach Hotel.

The focus of the event is on wellness of the mind, body, and soul with a variety of tools including soaps, stones, angel mediums and artists.



3News caught up with Mary Alice Ochoa, a resin artist from the Coastal Bend, just one of many local vendors at the event.

"It’s very important to support your local businesses because you know we have to make a living as well and we spend the money in the communities so we support them so they should be supporting us as well,” said Ochoa.

Mystic markets are also held once a month in Austin and San Antonio. If you missed out on Sunday, don’t worry they say they'll be back in September, just keep your third eye out for the mystic market on the social media platforms.

