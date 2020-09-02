CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tree stumps are in the ground and the mulch is set.

This crew makes it their mission to fulfill environmental duties to the Coastal Bend--whether it's recycling all the paper at their high school, or cleaning up the beach.

Today, it was Adopt a Park at the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve.

Since the fall of 2017, Moody High School and the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve team up quarterly.

The Preserve has a goal of their own, according to the members.

Sara Jose says that the extra hands are always needed since they have such a small staff. She says she doesn't hesitate to say 'yes' when she gets a call from the green crew.

"We really appreciate that these people are going to grow up and be the future of corpus. If they think our site is interesting, and they think nature is important, we're hoping they'll carry that to their corners of the community or even their new cities if they move somewhere else. That's helping us fulfill our mission of getting people to understand the importance of natural resources," said Sara Jose.

The crew will be back in action at the Oso Bay Preserve in March.

