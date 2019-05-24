CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Graduating seniors from Moody High School held their traditional senior Trojan walk Thursday to pay a visit to children at Los Encinos Elementary School.

Over 100 graduates from the high school gave a warm welcome and cheers from the Los Encinos students. For graduates, the walk was a chance to let the Los Encinos kids know that if they work hard, they can get to graduation.

"Look at the energy," principal Sandra Clement said. "It's about this."

"Feels good man, making my sister proud and making Moody proud," graduate Jason Jasso said.

Moody High School has taken part in the walk for five years.