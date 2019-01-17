CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of high schoolers got ready for a different kind of prom on Wednesday. It's called the Special Hearts Prom and it has become a tradition at Moody High School.

It's a dance for students with special needs, and organizers at the high school have been hosting it for 16 years. The dance includes all of Moody High School's special needs students, with Moody seniors serving as their escorts.

"It feels awesome," Prom Queen Kendra Berlanga said. "It makes me feel really excited and very happy. So cheerful."

"Events like this are so important, especially for these special needs kids, that they have the opportunity to be included in things like this," parent Patricia Garza said.

A local salon helped the girls get ready before the dance on Wednesday.

School staff said they want the students to have an amazing prom just like their peers.