Moody High School students pass medical certification exams with flying colors

This year's seniors at Moody High School have had 100 percent pass rates on all certifications for the past 4 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moody High School is excited to announce that students from their Academy of Medical Professionals have received national certifications in phlebotomy and medical assistant exams, with 100 percent of their students passing.

Thomas Stark, a senior at Moody High School, hopes to become a pediatric nurse in the future.

"When I knew when I wanted to become a nurse, I didn't think I would be able to, because I do have dyslexia,” he said. “I didn't think anyone would take me seriously because of my dyslexia."

Stark has relied on the kindness of educators to help him reach this point in his career.

“Going for this program, all of the teachers, all of the staff here at Moody, have truly supported me and helped me with my dyslexia,” Stark said. “Many of the teachers before have not cared or brushed me aside.”

After working as a nurse for 16 years, Belen Elizondo is now in her second year as a health science teacher at Moody. She believes that nursing involves much more than just math and science.

"They also learn about work ethic, professionalism, empathy,” Elizondo said. “They're gonna represent not only their community, CCISD, and Moody High School, but they're going to represent themselves."

Junior Gabriella Recio was influenced by the health challenges her family has faced.

"My first dream I wanted to be a cardiothoracic surgeon but now I want to be a holistic nurse practitioner,” Recio said. "My dad had a heart issue, and they couldn't identify what it was or what was wrong with it."

Senior Erin Aceves said he is ready to take the next steps after earning her certifications.



"A lot of my family is actually in the medical field," Aceves said. "A lot of my teachers have really helped me get to this step."

However, Moody High School junior Joaquin Acosta realized that sometimes destiny can change due to an accident.

"I had got hurt one time for sports but I had went to a physical therapist, and he made it amazing,” Acosta said. “So that's why I want to pursue my career in physical therapy.”

Learning from his injury, Acosta has relied on his classmates for support.

"My teachers have really enforced that, to learn how to trust each other and build self-confidence and preparedness for the workforce," Acosta said.

