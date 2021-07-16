What the 'Moon Wobble' means for Corpus Christi in the coming years

It's a phenomenon that is expected to cause severe high-tide flooding to our bayfront and gulf coast beaches.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — National Aeronautics and Space Administration scientists have said that in the 2030's -- earth is going to see the effects of the so called moon wobble.

It's a phenomenon that is expected to cause severe high tide flooding to our bayfront and gulf coast beaches.

"We’re taking it very seriously and we will have our professional teams review it and see what impact it would have to our bays and coastline and adjust accordingly," Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

A new NASA study said rising sea levels due to climate change will cause extreme high tide flooding as the moon enters a certain lunar orbit.

"We have already had some higher than normal tides here on the bayfront and especially Padre Island," City Councilman Mike Pusley said. "It has impacted Padre Island probably more than anywhere else."

Pusley pointed out that the city is already seeing changes in our tidal wave action and is ready to spend money to keep our beaches intact.

"We’re going to do some beach replenishment projects here in the very near future to help raise the beaches and help with that situation so we are cognizant of it and we will take the necessary steps to correct whatever problems arise," Pusley added.

One of the spots where flooding and erosion is always a problem is along North Beach. That’s why Councilman Roland Barrera is calling for some type of breaker system.

"I think we really need to take a step back and really look at and really find a way to look for those breakers or anything else with them before anything else so that way that high tide is not coming in," Barrera said.

Dr. James Gibeaut is the expert at the Harte Research Institute on Ocean Levels and Tidal Action. He said the wobble effect will produce higher high tides but that sea level rise alone is going to cause more problems for us over the years.

