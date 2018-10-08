Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The economic impact of events and conventions to Corpus Christi has brought in a massive amount of tourism money.

On Friday one of the most significant events kicked off with thousands of Jehova's Witnesses streaming into the American Bank Center from all over South Texas.

"Because of a promise that he made," said Jason Cordaro, Jehova's Witness Elder.

2018 theme for Jehova's Witnesses is "Be Courageous," and it is time for Bible study and fellowship.

"They've enjoyed it year after year because it's a straightforward place to get to and so it's a perfect place for the witnesses to gather," Cordaro said.

Close to 5,000 Jehova's Witnesses Will be filling up the American Bank Center this weekend as part of a two-week assembly.

"Next week will also be the Spanish assembly they'll be having the numbers pretty close to that, but its the same reason that they come here because its an excellent location for people to stay and also the hotels are reasonable, and so they enjoy coming here," Cordaro said.

The followers have made it a tradition for over a decade to meet in Corpus Christi. The tradition has paid off well for the City's Convention & Visitors Bureau.

"Bringing an estimated of 450,000 economic impacts to our city," said Teresa Rodriguez, Convention & Visitors Bureau.

According to Rodriguez, conventions such as Jehova's Witnesses that help spread the word of the hospitality Corpus Christi has to offer its visitors.

"Different events like Fiesta de la flor, events like the world youth sailing championship that we just recently had, and there are many people that came from all over the world, and we had much coverage a lot of international in Corpus Christi," Rodriguez said.

In 2018 Festa de la Flor brought in more than $11 million. The Youth World Sailing Competition brought close to a million dollars. The money from Skills U.S.A is still being tabulated.

With more than two dozen conferences already in the books, the Sparkling City by the Sea has just as many sets before the end of the year.

Each conference brings in thousands in tourist dollars.

"They say you know what I need to make this a vacation place for us, next time I'm going to bring my family," Rodriguez said.

