Corpus Christi police released more details Monday about what happened Sunday when they found 4-year-old Athen Pinon.

An affidavit said officers were called out around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and saw Athen's body on the ground. Officers found bruises consistent with trauma all over Athen's body.

When officers went to Athen's bedroom, they found blood spatter on the wall, dresser, and his sheets.

Athen's mother Amanda Piñon waived her rights and told police her son had been in his stepdad Michael Duty's care the night before.

Amanda talked to her son on the phone and then checked on him when she got home around 8 p.m., but she said she didn't physically check him.

According to Amanda, around noon she went to Athen's room to find he wasn't breathing and Duty gave him CPR. But police weren't called to the house until 2:30 p.m.

Duty also waived his rights and said Athen had no bruises the night before and was good.

Neither Duty or Amanda could explain why they waited over 2 1/2 hours to call the police.

Amanda and Duty were arrested at CCPD headquarters, and both were charged with capital murder. Duty had two previous warrants and had a history of drug and burglary of a vehicle charges

CPS took two other children that were home at the time.

Neighbors said this isn't the first time CPS has visited the house. They said Athen has a twin sister and two other siblings.

Both a family member and a neighbor said it isn't the first time CPS has gotten involve. A neighbor noticed Athen had some bruising on him a few weeks ago and CPS was notified.

A CPS spokesperson said they cant discuss any previous cases but could only confirm that three children were temporarily put in the states custody after Sunday's incident and there will soon be a court case to determine whose custody they will be released into.



The probable cause statement can be found below:

I John R Rodriguez #1717 was called out on 6/17/18 by Lt Chris McClure #1815 and advised of a deceased 4-year-old male child was in the living room. I entered the residence and saw the child on the floor. I observed numerous bruises throughout the child's body. The bruises I saw were consistent with inflicted trauma. I was advised that the child was in the care of his Step-Father, Michael Duty, the night before. Upon checking the child's bedroom, I observed blood spatter on the wall and a dresser next to child's bed. The child's bedding was also blood stained. The child's mother, Amanda Pinon, and Michael Duty were advised of their rights and questioned at the police department. Amanda waived her rights and stated that she left the child in the care of Michael Duty from 1800 hrs to 2300 hrs. on 6/16/18. She stated that when she left that the child had no injuries. She advised that she spoke to the child at 2030hrs and he was fine. She stated that she got home and checked on the child and he was asleep in his bed, but she did not physically check on him. She stated that the next morning at a little after noon she went to check on him and he was cold, stiff and not breathing. She took him to Michael Duty and he performed CPR on him. She stated that she then called the police. Dispatch advised that they received the call at approximately 1431 hrs almost 2 1/2 hours after Amanda Pinon found him. Amanda Pinon had no explanation about why it took so long to call police or what she and Michael Duty discussed. Michael Duty waived his rights and stated that the child fell asleep in his room at about 2115 hrs. He stated that the next morning he woke up before Amanda. He stated that after Amanda woke up she came to him with the child and told him that the child was cold and not breathing. He stated that he started to perform CPR until the ambulance got there. When he was asked about the injuries he stated that he had no idea, but he did admit that the child had no injuries when he went to bed the night before. The only people that the child was in the car, custody and control of was Michael Duty and Amanda Pinon. Michael Duty and Amanda Pinon were arrested and transported to CDC.

