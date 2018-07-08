Portland (KIII News) — A man who was the suspect of a Portland home invasion on July 31 was captured by the Corpus Christi police Monday night.

35-year-old Seth Wolf was found in a car that committed a traffic violation at the intersection of Fort Worth and Carmel Parkway Monday evening in San Patricio.

According to authorities, Wolf's had sped off for a short distance in a vehicle before stopping and fleeing on foot.

Officers were able to catch up to Wolf and take him into custody.

Portland police had released a warrant for Wolf's arrest on Monday, and Corpus Christi police found him.

The Portland Police Department will now determine what charges Wolf will receive.

