More disciplinary action coming? TABC hints at further charges in deadly Kerr Co. DWI crash

In July, authorities say suspected DWI driver Ivan Robles-Navejas drove into members of the Thin Blue Line Motorcyle Club, killing four.

Four funerals in 10 days—that is the stark reality for the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club, which has spent the start of August saying goodbye to their brothers in blue.

"Our brothers deserve justice and we hope that's served," David Weed, the club's spokesperson, told KENS 5 on Friday.

On Thursday, 37-year-old Ranelle Diane Welch was arrested in connection to the crash that killed four members of Weed's motorcycle club back in July.

Welch was a store clerk at a Dollar General. Authorities say Ivan Robles-Navejas visited the business just an hour before he allegedly crashed into the group of motorcyclists in Kerr County.

"Anytime there is an alcohol-related accident, we begin what we call a source investigation and the goal of that is to determine the source of the alcohol," said Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Spokesperson Chris Porter.

That investigation took the TABC to Center Point, where they say Welch knowingly sold alcohol to Robles-Navejas while he was already drunk. She's being charged with Sale to Certain Person, which is punishable by up to a year in jail.

Navejas, an undocumented immigrant, was also arrested and charged with multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter.

"Because this case is still under investigation, we can't get too deep into the specifics," Porter said.

While he would not say if they had physical evidence against Welch or if Robles-Navejas visited any other businesses for alcohol, he hinted more accountability could soon be coming.

"We're not able to get into details on whether not there will be more charges, but I will say this clerk's arrest is likely the first step in some further action down the line."

Weed knows that action won't bring his brothers back, but it's something that could provide a sliver of solace.

"In the grand scheme of things, it's a small step, but we appreciate it," he said.