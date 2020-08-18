More donations coming to restore the Cedar Bayou in Aransas County

Experts say the opening of the Bayou is crucial for the wildlife that inhabits the area including red drum, blue crab and whooping cranes.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A major step forward in restoring the Cedar Bayou in Aransas County.

More than $7 million came from the state and the federal government to help bring that popular fishing and tourist spot back to life.

The area was closed following Hurricane Harvey; experts say the opening of the Bayou is crucial for the wildlife that inhabits the area including red drum, blue crab and whooping cranes.

"An open Cedar Bayou is good for the ecology habitat, for this red drum and that in turn turns into a positive economic impact for Texas," Aaron Hornie, Senior Coastal Engineer said.

"This is one of the examples where Texas gets it, where we understand the importance of protecting the environments and also helps protect the economy," Representative Michael Cloud said.