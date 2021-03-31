Extra DPS Troopers are being sent to Coastal Bend counties to help with the immigration crisis

Senator Hinojosa tells 3News that help is on the way to not only Brooks County, but Jim Wells County as well.

TEXAS, USA — State Senator Chuy Hinojosa tells 3News that the state is rotating 1,000 state troopers in and out of the border area. He also confirms that there will also be more troopers headed to Brooks and Jim Wells Counties.



Back on March 18, we ran a story on how Brooks County Sheriff’s Deputies were being overwhelmed by the number of bail outs taking place there. Sheriff Benny Martinez told us that his department had seen as many as five of those pursuits in one day.

We told State Senator Chuy Hinojosa about the situation and he promised to speak to the Director of the DPS, Steve McGraw, about getting more troopers to help out in that area.

Senator Hinojosa tells 3News that help is on the way to not only Brooks County, but Jim Wells County as well.

"We communicated with Sheriff Bueno and Sheriff Martinez so we’re very happy to give them any help we can so, we are helping them to try apprehend some of the immigrants they we run across the border without being properly processed by border patrol," Hinojosa said.



Sheriff Martinez tells 3News that the extra troopers is welcome news. He said that the immigrant smuggling has really ramped up in the southwest corner of the county along FM 755 and the La Gloria area.

