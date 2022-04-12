More families in need during holiday season

CC Toys for Tots expanded this year due to the increase of families in need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Toys for Tots, Marine Corps state that more families are signing their kids up to get more toys this year.

The Coordinator of Corpus Christi Toys for Tots, Joshua Jelinek spoke with 3NEWS and said, "The economy, people going through some hardships out there. Last year, we had roughly 10,000 kids. This year, as of right now and we're still taking applications, we're seeing 12,227."

Corpus Christi Toys for Tots provides those Christmas gifts during the holidays. With this year's higher demand, the organization added more drop off locations. "We're sitting at 123 last year and this year we're sitting at 215 sites." Jelinek said.

Not only did they add more sites, but they asked for more involvement from local organizations. The coordinator explained, "Last year we had 42 and we just closed down a nonprofit registration at 57 nonprofits."

The organization expanded this year which means more help is needed from the public. "We need the community to generate the toys, we need the community to help with the volunteer hours in the warehouse with sorting, we need the community for the distribution piece." Jelinek added.

The Toys for Tots Coordinator told 3NEWS there are more kids on the gift list this year than last and all of them will still have something to un-wrap this Christmas. "That is our goal to not let a child in need go without opening that joy filled gift on Christmas morning." He said.

CC Toys for Tots is still accepting applications and distribution days will be on December 16-18.

