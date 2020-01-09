More help from the Coastal Bend area for the victims of Hurricane Laura

Locals are packing their bags and vehicles with food, supplies and barbecue grills.

Residents in East Texas and Louisiana are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Laura swept through as the fourth strongest hurricane to make landfall last week.

Here at home -- locals are packing their bags and vehicles with food, supplies and barbecue grills to help out.

Crystal Stubbs works at a restaurant in Corpus Christi. Her and her friend are heading out to the Beaumont area this week to cook for people needing a hot meal.

After posting to Facebook about preparing to go and help -- many others began reaching out with donations, clothes and water for her to take.

"I just really think that it's important that we go and help our fellow man out," Stubbs said. "2020 has really been a messed up year and I think we all need a little bit more love right now."