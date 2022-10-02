Demand for houses increases in Portland as the city continues to grow

Growth is being seen not just in Portland but across San Patricio County. Where things get tricky though, is trying to keep up with the demand for more housing.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Busy streets, more businesses, and more housing are some of the sights that can be seen in the city of Portland.

“Portland grew 35% from 2010 to 2020,” said City Manager Randy Wright. “It’s the largest growth in the Coastal Bend.”

With the city growing, more people are looking to call Portland home.

“We try to make Portland the very best place for families to be,” said Wright. “We do that with our recreation programs, with our developments, with our infrastructure upkeeps all the things that make it a nice place to live.”

This growth is thanks to more jobs rolling in.

“It’s continuing because of the industrial development we’re seeing in San Patricio County,” said Wright.

It’s good news for the city, the downside, though? Not enough houses.

“We’re behind. We’ve got probably 3,000 homes a year that we’re short that we need to catch up with,” said Wright.

But it’s not just Portland, more homes are being sought after across San Patricio County.

“The housing shortage has probably been at least five years ago,” said San Patricio County Judge David Krebs. “We’re probably, at this time- just guessing and estimating, we’re probably 3 to 4 thousand homes short in this county from one end to the other.”

City and county leaders working to alleviate the demand. One of those plans involving ‘Lennar Home Development’ in Portland.

“It’s about 800 homes. Lennar intends to build that in about 5 years, so that’s a pretty good pace for single family homes, so that will begin later on this year,” said Wright.

Meanwhile, in other San Patricio County communities like Sinton, plans are in the works too.

“DR Horton who is one of the largest home builders in the United States has committed to coming into the Sinton area because of steel dynamics up there and they have committed to build a thousand homes a year for the next five years,” said Judge Krebs.

Wright says they have built about 120 to 130 homes a year and that number is going to jump to about 3 or 4 hundred homes a year starting towards the end of this year.