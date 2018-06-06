Recently, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi teamed up with the local economic development corporation to survey residents throughout Nueces and San Patricio Counties.

The survey found that people generally support the industrial growth that seems to be taking hold in the Coastal Bend mainly because of the good jobs being created. The study also pointed up a serious problem -- there aren't enough places for all those new employees to live.

Surveyors found that factors like Hurricane Harvey recovery, little housing supply, and the increase of jobs highlight that not only isn't there enough housing but people can afford the little there that is available.

According to a survey from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and the South Texas Economic Development Center, $50 billion in industrial projects are being developed in the Corpus Christi ship channel.

"With all of the jobs and the population coming into our community affordability of homes is becoming an issue," said Iain Vasey, president, and CEO of Corpus Christi's Regional Economic Development Corporation.

The 15 question phone survey was recently given to a random selection of residents in Nueces and San Patricio County residents.

"We're always measuring what's happening in the local economy and getting the flavor for what people are looking to see in the future," Vasey said.

According to Vasey if we keep adding jobs, population, and homes at the same rate, we will still be short.

"We're somewhere between a thousand..around a thousand and to 15 hundred new homes a year short in our entire community," Vasey said.

In the past, Corpus Christi would add about 2,000 homes a year, but since a construction peak in 2014, the number of new homes has decreased in Nueces County.

There is also a massive need for more apartments since Hurricane Harvey as people continue to rebuild their homes and with fewer places to live housing prices will continue to increase.

"It's critically important that we look at policies to promote more home development and especially affordable," Vasey said.

The EOC will turn the survey over to elected officials in hopes of seeing changes in policy that will help meet the growing needs in the area.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII