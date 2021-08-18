More medical personnel coming to the Coastal Bend but it's not enough, County Judge says

Nueces County is 385 medical personnel short of what it needs to expand bed space at hospitals.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales told 3News that more medical professionals are on the way to our area.

They're coming to help with the huge COVID surge we're now experiencing.

Judge Canales said that we need 545 medical personnel right now to try to open up enough beds to meet the overwhelming demand of COVID-19.

80 nurses were going to end up here in the Coastal Bend out of the 2,500 medical professionals Texas Governor Greg Abbott was bringing from out of state.

At Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing at City Hall, Judge Canales announced that another 80 nurses were being sent here.