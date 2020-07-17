More medical personnel, federal field hospital requested for the Coastal Bend

Congressman Michael Cloud said he's requesting more medical personnel be sent to the Coastal Bend to help with the shortage of nurses in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More medical personnel has been requested for the Coastal Bend to help with the shortage of nurses in the area.

"We've received about 200 medical personnel from state and federal resources and we could use some more," Congressman Michael Cloud said.

When we talked with Cloud a week ago, he was working on preparing a request for a Naval Hospital ship to be assigned to South Texas.

His office tells us that after talking with local officials, the request has been put on hold for the time being. He said that's because the biggest need now is for more medical personnel.

In a post on COVID-19 efforts, Cloud said he's making a direct request to the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

"Our office is putting the final touches on a letter that we'll be sending in short order to urge the continuation of keeping those medical professionals in place in our district for as long as we've seen the surge and also sending more professionals," Cloud said.

Another new request involves a federal field hospital.

"We are asking for the consideration of an alternative care facility be put up in the district and for that to be staffed as well," Cloud said.

There is no timetable on when a response will be received.

