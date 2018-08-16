Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The owner of War and Peace inside Sunrise Mall said he will be closing up shop within the next couple months.

Noe Bocanegra has owned the shop since 1996 and said it was just last week when he received a letter from the mall saying he must vacate by the end of the month. He said when he fought management on it, they agreed to extend his contract until October, but that was not enough and he will be closing up.

Bocanegra said even though he is leaving he hopes the mall can be restored to its former glory.

"I hope he doesn't tear down the mall because it's a historical site," Bocanegra said. "Not only because of the movie, but the way it's built because it's a beautiful mall. You just need someone to put some money into it."

War and Peace is not the only store that was asked to vacate by the end of the month. Four other stores will also be closing down.

3News reached out to Sunrise Mall for comment.

