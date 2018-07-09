Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Sunrise Mall is set to close in coming months, and more tenants are being told to pack up and move out.

There are six parties interested in buying Sunrise Mall, and at least one wants to tear the whole thing down. All of the mall's current tenants are being told to move out by the end of October, including Pretzel World, a business at Sunrise Mall for over 20 years.

The Dress for Success organization, which serves women in more than 12 counties, is one of the stores being told to move by the end of October. They just opened their doors at the mall in March after their last location received damage from Hurricane Harvey.

The organization just finished renovations to their boutique at Sunrise Mall, putting in new carpets, fixing dressing rooms and investing in brand new computers for their career center.

They are are still looking for a new space that can hold their inventory and office space. They will be having a moving sale from Sept. 21-23.

3News reached out to Sunrise Mall management for comment but they declined.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII