Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend is making a splash this summer by encouraging our youth to learn water safety skills.

School may be out in the summer but crowds were cheering during their Tuesday morning class.

"We're really fortunate to be able to offer this to our kids. They're super excited. More energy today than normal days," Valerie Burciaga said.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend along with the Zac Foundation welcomed over 100 children Tuesday for their second annual Water Safety Camp.

"Being that we have a lot of pools in our area, we're so close to the beach. At any given time, they're exposed to water," Burciaga said.

The four-day camp provides young swimmers with life-changing lessons through education and recreation.

"You have to be aware. You have to be attentive. As much fun as water can be, it can also be very dangerous," Victoria Gagliano said.

In the last six years, the Zac Foundation has taught water safety skills to over 15,000 students across the country, and they plan to continue that mission.

"With this Foundation, we're just trying to spread awareness and keep kids safe and keep them having fun during the summer," Gagliano said.

Kids like eight-year-old Jayla Allen said they learned a lot.

"We're just going to have fun and learn about the barriers, the drains," Allen said.

Allen, a four-year student, is already a pro at making the right choices near the water.

"You have to have an adult by you at all times when you're by the pool," Allen said.

Before making a splash, there's one valuable lesson to keep in mind.

"You have to learn about safety first to swim," Allen said.

