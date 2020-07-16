More than 100 medical personnel have arrived to local hospitals this week

As promised, we are receiving additional medical help from the state of Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As promised, we are receiving additional medical help from the state of Texas. More than a hundred medical personnel have already arrived this week to begin working with the existing staff at our local hospitals.

The overall goal is to make full use of existing hospital space to handle the latest spike in coronavirus patients.

We spoke earlier today with Chief Nim Kidd who heads up the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Kidd is responsible for moving the personnel and equipment necessary to battle the virus in Texas. He said the additional help is coming here and to other hot spots around the state.

"Our goal is to bring the staff in the situation now, where we have increased in spikes," Kidd said.

