CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Several agencies are responding to a major oil spill near the Port of Corpus Christi. The United States Coast Guard is reporting that an estimated 1,176 gallons of oil was spilled from an overloaded barge. The incident happened Thursday evening near the Flint Hills East Dock.

Representatives with the U.S. Coast Guard's Incident Management Division, Corpus Christi Oil Spill Association, Flint Hills and crew members from the barge were on the scene to help with clean-up efforts.

The Coast Guard says a sheen of about 100 yards by 450 yards could be seen. Crews placed boom in the water and around the barge to contain the spill.

There is no word on how long the clean-up will take.

