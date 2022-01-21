More than $14,000 raised for Corpus Christi area animal shelters in memory of Betty White

The #BettyWhiteChallenge was a huge success in the Coastal Bend and will help lots of shelter animals!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Betty White would be very proud.

Coastal Bend residents raised more than $14,000 dollars total for The Cattery and the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

The Cattery received more than $9,000 in donations and the Gulf Coast Humane Society received $5,960 in donations in honor of Betty White and her love for animals.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge encouraged people to donate $5 to an animal care service of their choice on what would have been her 100th birthday, on Jan. 17.

Shelters are always taking donations. If you would like to donate to the Gulf Coast Humane Society, text 'GCHS' to 44321 or visit their website here.

You can donate to The Cattery by visiting their website here.

