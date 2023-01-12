More than 2,000 AEP customers without power in Flour Bluff, Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large power outage is affecting AEP customers on Padre Island and Flour Bluff, according to the AEP outage map.
The map shows more than 2,000 customers without power with an estimated restoration time of 11:30 a.m., but that time can change.
Nueces County ESD #2 is reporting that a crane may have hit a powerline and caused the outage.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.
