More than 2,000 AEP customers without power in Flour Bluff, Padre Island

The AEP outage map shows and estimated restoration time of 11:30 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large power outage is affecting AEP customers on Padre Island and Flour Bluff, according to the AEP outage map.

The map shows more than 2,000 customers without power with an estimated restoration time of 11:30 a.m., but that time can change.

Nueces County ESD #2 is reporting that a crane may have hit a powerline and caused the outage.

To our Padre Island neighbors, we are getting reports that a crane hit a powerline and there are widespread power outages on Padre Island, we will update a restoration time as soon as we hear word. ￼ Posted by Nueces County ESD 2 on Thursday, January 12, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

