More than 300 diverted from Nueces County Jail, given resources as part of diversion program

The program started in august of 2018 and aims to not only decrease the population in the county jail but also lower hospitalizations and provide faster treatment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The month of May marks the start of Mental Health Awareness month, and the Coastal Bend is doing it's part to help keep people out of the jail system.

Since the inception of the Corpus Christi Police Department's Crisis Intervention Team or CIT they have been able serve roughly 600 people, and divert more than half of those people from going to jail.



"In the past or historically, officers respond and take people to the jail or the hospital if they are in a crisis," said CCPD officer Shawn Barns. "But this collaboration effort is taking a person-centered approach.”



According to barns, who serves on the “CIT” full time, they understand that each call for response is not absolute and sometimes it takes a team.



"Having that ability to have a mental health professional at the scene with us or direct admission into drug rehab or whatever entity, serves a huge commodity," Barns said. "And I’ve seen massive success and people falling back in love with being alive again."

The program started in August of 2018 and aims to not only decrease the population in the County Jail, but also lower hospitalizations and provide faster treatment to those in need.



"That’s what it’s all about, not waiting for them to commit a crime or fall down," said Mark Shauer, Assistant Chief of CCPD. "We want to see what we can do for them and be proactive in their diagnosis in what they need in all those different areas.”



Andrea Kovarik, Director of Mental Health services, said they are excited for their newest communication tool “Cloud 9” which will help connect all the partnerships, but what’s needed next to round everything out is a Diversion Center.



“For those people that might not necessarily be stable enough for outpatient, but don’t need inpatient care- a diversion center would be best place for them to go to receive transitional services, and a one stop shop for law enforcement," said Kovarik.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.