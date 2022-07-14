More than 300 sea turtles released at the Padre Island National Seashore

Donna Shaver, Chief of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery, has led the sea turtle conservation and recovery efforts at the National Seashore for over 40 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 312 baby hatchlings were released Thursday morning at the Padre Island National Seashores.

Seeing such a huge turnout was a positive thing for the Coastal Bend as visitors came from all over.

Donna Shaver, Chief of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery, has led the sea turtle conservation and recovery efforts at the National Seashore for over 40 years.

She told 3NEWS that the beach has come a long way since 1980.

"I would go off to a training I would hear, 'oh Padre Island, the area with all the trash. Now I go, I hear 'Padre Island the turtles.' What a more wonderful image for our area to have."

If residents missed Thursday's release, more information can be found on the Texas Sealife Center's website.

