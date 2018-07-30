Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Operation Safe Return was a big success Saturday with more than 4,000 people showing up to prepare their kids for the upcoming school year.

There were free school supplies at the event and children were able to get their immunizations and physicals. The event was put on by the Corpus Christi Police Department and Kiii-TV was proud to be a sponsor.

"Man it was great. It was really good. I think on our side of it, looking at it, it was very successful and I think listening to the citizens that we served, I think they had a great time as well," CCPD Lt. Henry Mangum said.

According to Mangum, he enjoyed helping out this year and all of the extra supplies that were left over from Operation Safe Return were given to the Corpus Christi Independent School District to donate to schools in need.

