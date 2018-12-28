Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The numbers are in for the 2018 Shop with a Cop fundraiser, and organizers said thanks to the community's help it was a big success.

The 21st annual Shop with a Cop was able to make sure more than 500 children received clothes and toys for Christmas this year -- 542 to be exact.

Organizers said they wanted to thank all of the members of law enforcement who participated and the volunteers who donated their time.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII