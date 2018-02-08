Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Country Club played host Thursday to more than 500 golfers as part of the National Pan American Golf Association Convention and Tournament.

Thursday was the first day of competition for adult golfers taking part in the week-long convention. They came from across the country, and they do it once a year. This year's tournament marks their 61st year hosting the event.

Corpus Christi is hosting the tournament for the first time since 2009.

The Pan American Golf Association gives back to non-profits including a number of college scholarships.

"Last time I remember we've given over $50,000 in scholarships throughout our chapters located around 50 different states," Ray Falcon said.

The next convention is set for 2019 in Dallas.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII