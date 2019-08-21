CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More sections are up on the north approach to the new Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi, Texas, and drivers can now start to see the curvature of the longest suspension bridge to be built in North America.

Besides the additional sections of roadway that have been added to the northern approach, the north side pylon has reached 160 feet in the air. That's the main support for the bridge over the water. They will build another 40 feet onto the pylon before attaching the main spans of the new bridge, and the north side will be finished by the end of the year.

Other aspects of the project include a new bridge and some new highway openings in the downtown area.

"We opened the Commanche Street bridge. That was our first bridge to rebuild and reopen so traffic can now use it. It will be a new route because Lipan Street will be coming down the first part of September," Maintenance and Traffic Engineer Darrell Chambers said. "Starting first part of September we're switching traffic to the new lanes of I-37 between Nueces Bay and Port Avenue."

Flatiron-Dragados crews reached a major milestone just a couple of weeks ago with 1,000 concrete segments being completed at the Robstown concrete facility. 168 segments have already been transported to the northern approach construction site.

Bridge builders hope to complete the project in 2021 when demolition of the old bridge is expected to begin.

