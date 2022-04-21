Moreno Junior High in Beeville on lockdown after student found with gun on campus

No students or faculty were harmed, and the Beeville ISD Police were immediately contacted.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Beeville junior high student brought a weapons to campus on Thursday, prompting a lockdown of the school.

Authorities with the Bee County Sheriff's Office are currently conducting an investigation at Moreno Junior High School, within Beeville Independent School District.

According to a social media post from the sheriff's office, campus leadership confiscated a weapon from a student. The Beeville Police Department said the weapon was a firearm.

No students or faculty were harmed, and the Beeville ISD Police were immediately contacted.

Campus officials ask that in order to maintain a "secure" environment that personnel not come to campus grounds until more information is obtained.

No one, including parents, will be allowed on school property until given approval by BISD PD.

"Safety is always our number one concern, and we are grateful to our administrators and district law enforcement for a quick and safe resolution," said the social media post.

Officials with BISD are encouraging students to report any and all suspicious activity and parents are encouraged to email the district if they have any concerns.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.