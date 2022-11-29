Two rescued from fire on Cloyde St.

Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. on Cloyde St. and Tracy Ave. near Crosstown Expressway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were rescued from a house fire early this morning on Cloyde St.

We do not know the condition of those who were rescued from the fire and details are limited.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shortly after that fire was put out, crews were called to Morgan Ave. for reports of a mobile home on fire.

An officer called in the fire around 3 a.m.

"We had just cleared up from another fire on Crosstown here and we were back at the station and this next one came in so we're ready for all of them," Captain Garrett Holder with the CCFD said.

Crews had to cut a lock to a fence to get to the home, officials said. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported as no one was inside the home at the time.

