For the past two years the Mosaic Project, a non-profit focused on helping the LGBTQIA community, has hosted a gay wedding give-a-way contest.

This year's winners had their wedding as the final event that closed out pride week.

Laura Sandoval sits on the board for the non-profit and helped donate the Bay Jewel as the wedding venue.

She says including a wedding in their week of events represents a historic event.

"Marriage being legalized in Texas, we thought it was an important part to incorporate in pride, and what a way to end our week celebration," she said.

Newlyweds Bryan Hubbard and Tim Layden couldn't agree more.

'We were shocked. I was like, 'OK, we are, we are equal,'" Hubbard said.

Although equal the couple got a once and a lifetime opportunity.

A free wedding.

The two were entered into the give-a-way by a friend and had no idea, so you can bet they were surprised when they found out they won.

"We were in the living room and when we found out, this is what we do," Hubbard says as the couple grabbed each others hands while jumping up and down. "We won! We won! We won!"

From floral arrangements to hair and makeup, vendors donated it all.

But the grooms say this wedding represents more than just a contest.

"Everybody deserves equality and true love is love, and that's it," Layden said.

All proceeds from Pride week will go to the Mosaic Project.

