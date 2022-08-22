Mosquito expert explains impacts of recent rainfall toward Coastal Bend ecology

Chief mosquito hunter Lauren Harris said mosquito eggs normally hatch one-to-two weeks after rainfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent rainfall has caused an uptick in mosquitos, and they are starting to get thicker than our humidity.

Chief mosquito hunter Lauren Harris said her phone is always buzzing off the wall with calls for service.

"It's because there is standing water finally, so they are going to be more aggressive trying to get that blood meal so they can lay eggs," Harris said.

Harris said that mosquito eggs normally hatch one-to-two weeks after rainfall, and swarm all at once. She added that residents might notice an increase in dragonflies around town as well. That's because dragonflies feed on mosquitos.

"Sometimes people get grossed out because its a bug, but if you see them, don't kill them," Harris said. "If they are swooping then they are killing mosquitos."

According to the environmental organization SCARCE, one dragonfly can eat up to 100 mosquitos a day, and they eat them at all stages of life. Harris reminds residents to check their yards for any standing water and to be mindful of their pets during mosquito season.

"Biggest danger they pose other than to humans is to your pets, because that's how they can get heart worms," Harris said.

For more information regarding mosquito spraying in the Corpus Christi area, click here.

