City of Corpus Christi continues its assault on mosquitoes

Crews will be spraying in the Flour Bluff area Tuesday night, Calallen on Wednesday and The Island on Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi continues to spray across the area, trying to combat the recent mosquito infestation that has followed the recent rains.



Vector control was out spraying along routes 27, 28, and 29 in Flour Bluff on Tuesday.



Wednesday, routes one, two and three in Calallen will be sprayed; routes 30-32 across Padre Island will be addressed on Thursday, and routes 21 and 25 on Corpus Christi’s South Side will be sprayed on Friday.

The rainfall which has steadily chipped away at the local drought brought with it the critters.



To see the routes map, click here, and to keep up with the mosquito-spraying schedule, click here.

