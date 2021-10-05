Here's the status for mosquito spraying in Corpus Christi

City officials say the late start on spraying for the pests is because of our severe winter weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mosquitoes seemed to be everywhere as of this past weekend and the city's mosquito control efforts are all set to be launched.

City officials say the late start on spraying for the pests is because of our severe winter weather.



Joel Skidmore with the city's vector control says reports of mosquitoes were numerous this weekend after our recent rains. He says we may reach high enough mosquito population levels to start spraying right away.

"I assume and predict that we will reach those levels if not today, throughout the rest of the week and as soon as we do that, we will conduct strategic sprays of the affected areas of the city," Skidmore said.



While the bugs were biting this weekend, the city uses scientific methods to determine how large the active mosquito population has become.



"We go by the number in the traps," Skidmore said. "Now, some people may not appreciate that or understand it but again, it's strategic. That way we hit the areas where we know the breeding is happening. And again, it's along the coastline, along the river area. Obviously, Flour Bluff and the island get mosquitoes very badly."



Skidmore says once they hit the breeding areas, they're ready to begin spraying the rest of the city.



"There's a lot of standing water and it's dependent on the amount of rain that we have," Skidmore said. "It's dependent on the runoff that's available. So we always ask the citizens to be proactive in helping us. Something as simple as kiddie pools in your backyard can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes."



Skidmore says once they begin spraying, the routes will be posted on the city's web page.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.