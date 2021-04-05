Mosquito spraying continues in the Coastal Bend, North Beach and West Side to be sprayed tonight

Vector Control will continue to concentrate their efforts on the known breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City’s Vector Control Unit was unable to spray for mosquitos Monday night due to high winds. As a result, Vector Control has adjusted the spraying schedule through next week.

Vector Control will continue to concentrate their efforts on the known breeding grounds of mosquitos. Crews will begin spraying the referenced routes at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Tentative Spraying Route Schedule**:

Tuesday, June 8: Routes 11, 14, 15 (North Beach, West Side)

Wednesday, June 9: Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 (Annaville, and Nueces River area)

Thursday, June 10: Routes 17, 19 (Seaside Cemetery, IWA)

Friday, June 11: Routes 27, 28, 29 (Flour Bluff)

Monday, June 14: Routes 30, 31, 32 (The Island)

Tuesday, June 15: Routes 26,23 (Southside)

Wednesday, June 16: Routes 21,24 (Southside / Oso Golf Course)

Thursday, June 17 Routes 1,2,3,4 (Calallen)

Friday, June 18: Routes 5,6,7,8,9 (Annaville, and Nueces River area)

Joel Skidmore, who heads Animal Care Services which includes Vector Control says they worked through last week and recognizes the city is experiencing a large increase of mosquitos due to recent heavy rainfall.

Skidmore says they continue to use the numbers found in traps throughout the city to determine where to spray next.

"And those traps again are more along the areas that we know where the breeding is happening. That way we can always have an effective idea of how concentrated the breeding population is."





Some reminders include

to use insect repellent containing DEET

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you're outside

Dawn and dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active.

Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

Regularly drain standing water, including water collected in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

And don't forget your pets!

Skidmore says they hope to keep mosquito populations down this season.

