Mosquito spraying ramping up following positive West Nile detection in Kingsville

At this point, there are no cases of human infections. Kingsville Health Director Emilio Garcia said getting a positive West Nile sample is rare for the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, the city of Kingsville is ramping up its mosquito spraying in one area of town.

This after the West Nile Virus has now been confirmed in a mosquito that had been collected as one of their monthly samples. The virus is spread to humans through mosquito bites.

"Last year was our first time ever in Kleberg County to have a positive West Nile mosquito," Garcia said.

As a result of this latest detection, spraying operations and further testing is being kicked into high gear. City crews are spraying the impacted area and treating neighborhoods within a one mile radius of where the sample was taken.

"We also do larvicide our ditches where there is a lot of standing water," Garcia said.

He added that the larvicide is in addition to the spraying the department has already done throughout the city.

"We sprayed nine times in maybe the last three months," Garcia said.

The spraying will continue for three consecutive days through Thursday evening. Garcia said it is important to note there are currently no identified human West Nile infections in our region.

People who are impacted by the virus are generally asymptomatic or develop a mild flu-like illness.

"Headache dizziness fatigue, they can become severe if you are feeling symptoms go see your doctor and get checked out," Garcia said.

But in some cases the virus can be deadly. Just last year a Robstown man in his 60's died after getting West Nile. He was reported to be the fifth human case of the virus in Nueces County during 2021.

Garcia said his message to residents of Kingsville and surrounding towns is to stay prepared when dealing with the swarming blood suckers.

"If you are going to be out early in the morning or evening wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, use mosquito repellant with DEET," Garcia said.

Measures Garcia said helped in preventing human cases in Kleberg County last year. If future traps turn up more positive cases, crew will then expand to the entire city.

