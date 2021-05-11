Mosquito spraying begins Tuesday in Flour Bluff

The first of the 32 routes in Corpus Christi will begin in Flour Bluff with routes 27, 28 and 29 and will continue throughout the city, Mayor Guajardo said.

City Mayor Paulette Guajardo announced Tuesday that Corpus Christi Vector Control will begin spraying for mosquitos on three routes in Flour Bluff.

"Spray routes are determined after checking mosquito traps," Guajardo said. "Areas with the highest concentration of mosquitoes are targeted first."

Tentative Spraying Route Schedule :

Tuesday, May 11: Routes 27, 28 and 29 (Flour Bluff)

Wednesday, May 12: The Island / Routes: 30, 31, 32

Thursday, May 13: Southside / Routes: 26, 25

Friday, May 14: Southside / Routes: 21, 23

What was the hold up?

City officials said the late start on spraying for the pests is because of our severe winter weather.

Joel Skidmore with the city's vector control said reports of mosquitoes were numerous this weekend after our recent rains.

While the bugs were biting this weekend, the city uses scientific methods to determine how large the active mosquito population has become.

"We go by the number in the traps," Skidmore said. "Now, some people may not appreciate that or understand it but again, it's strategic. That way we hit the areas where we know the breeding is happening. And again, it's along the coastline, along the river area. Obviously, Flour Bluff and the island get mosquitoes very badly."



Skidmore said once they hit the breeding areas, they're ready to begin spraying the rest of the city.



"There's a lot of standing water and it's dependent on the amount of rain that we have," Skidmore said. "It's dependent on the runoff that's available. So we always ask the citizens to be proactive in helping us. Something as simple as kiddie pools in your backyard can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes."

