The City of Corpus Christi released Thursday a tentative schedule for mosquito spraying by their Vector Control services.

Crews will begin spraying the North Beach area and Padre Island Friday to prevent the spread of mosquitoes. Spraying takes place at dusk until about 2 a.m.

You can check out the tentative spray schedule and a map of what areas will be sprayed below:

Saturday, June 30: Route 10 and 13

Sunday, July 1: Route 14, 15, portion of 21 (south of Saratoga Boulevard, west of Everhart to Weber roads, south to Yorktown)

Monday, July 2: Route 17 and 19

Zones are subject to change due to weather conditions and wind speeds.

View a map of spray zones below or click here:

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII