Most City of Corpus Christi offices to close from Dec. 27-31, nonessential services will be unavailable

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Hall along with other City offices will be closed from Dec. 27-31.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said that this procedure is part of the the new city budget passed a few months ago. City Council approved the new holiday schedule and it includes the closing of all nonessential offices during that week.

This means that those who are looking to pay their utility bill in person won't be able to do so.

"What we're doing is giving an advance notice out so the community can make adjustments. They can still mail in payments, they can call in payments up until that winter holiday closure," Zanoni said, "but we're strong in customer service so if there's extenuating circumstances we will work with the customer."

Essential operations such as police, fire, trash service and the airport will remain open throughout the break.

