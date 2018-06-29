A mother accused of killing her four-year-old son appeared in court Friday morning for a hearing over who would get custody of her other three children.

It was just last week when Athen Pinon was found dead at a home on the city's northside. 26-year-old Amanda Pinon and 28-year-old Michael Duty were arrested after officers discovered the child laying unconscious on the floor, covered in bruises.

Pinon was arrested for capital murder after investigators said she waited two hours to call police when she found her son unresponsive.

"This is a very serious case, with very serious allegations, so the judge has appointed attorneys for both the mother and the father and the children to represent them during this process," said John Lennan, regional spokesperson for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The court ruled that Pinon's other children will remain in the custody of the state.

