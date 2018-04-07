The identity was released Tuesday for the woman whom police said stabbed her son in June in Ingleside.

According to police 33-year old Ursula Richardson stabbed her six-year-old on June 22 and then led police on a chase down highway 361 until she rear-ended a car.

Richardson now faces charges, and she is in San Patricio County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Police still have not released the name or the condition of her son.

