Shooting in Mathis sends one man to hospital, mother and daughter arrested

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera it began as a fight between a woman and her boyfriend.

MATHIS, Texas — A shooting in lake city, in the Mathis area of San Patricio County ended with a mother and her daughter in jail.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera it began as a fight between a 23-year old Isabel Ruiz and her boyfriend. Her mother 47-year old Rosa Ruiz soon stepped in and shot the boyfriend.

He's been identified as 25-year old Paul Simmons. After being treated at a hospital Simmons is expected to recover.



Both women were taken to the San Patricio County Jail. Sheriff Rivera says the mother faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.