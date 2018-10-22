CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A Corpus Christi business did their part for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Painting with a Twist held an event for people to come out and just have some fun painting.

Half of the money raised went straight to the cause, which touched the hearts of many like Linda Hickok and Marissa Vera.

The mother and daughter said they were happy with the amount of support at the event, especially since they struggled with the disease.

"Somebody's affected by some sort of cancer in their family," Vera said. "And to see people support it, I think that's where we bring more awareness to it. So that people can at least get tested and the earlier you detect it, your survival rate usually goes up."

After learning her mother had breast cancer, Vera said she wanted to get tested for the disease.

However, doctors didn't want to test her at first because they thought she was too young.

After finally testing her, doctors discovered Vera also had the disease.

The mother and daughter said they strongly encourage women to get tested and wanted to leave a message of hope for those who learn they're diagnosed.

"Don't give up hope," Vera said. "Especially when you're going through it. If you're diagnosed with it, keep the hope alive."

The two women are an example that surviving breast cancer is possible.

Vera said next year marks 10 years of her being cancer free.

