Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Police have arrested the mother an 11-month-old boy on charges of child endangerment after the child drowned in the bathtub last Thursday.

The mother, Celeste Gonzalez, told police she put the boy in the tub and turned on the water. She said she then went into the bedroom and fell asleep. When she woke up, the child was laying face down in the water.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gonzalez attempted CPR and took the child to Driscoll Children's Hospital, but it was too late.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took custody of Gonzalez's other child as they and the Corpus Christi Police Department continue to investigate what happened.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII