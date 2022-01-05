The infant's injury was not life-threatening, but the mother's condition was believed to be more serious, officials said.

GRANBURY, Texas — A one-year-old child accidentally shot an infant sibling and their mother at a Walmart in Granbury on Wednesday morning, police said.

The infant's injury was not life-threatening, but the mother's condition was believed to be more serious, officials said.

The shooting happened about 11:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart in Granbury.

The 23-year-old mother of two young children was standing outside of the driver's door of their vehicle, according to witnesses and evidence at the scene, police said. The 26-year-old father of the children was standing behind the truck.

At some point, the one-year-old child picked up a handgun that was concealed between the seat and the center console. The gun fired once, police said, and the bullet went through the three-month-old child's leg, through the mother's arm and into the side of her chest.

The mother was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth, and the baby was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

The baby was shot in the soft tissue of the leg, police said.